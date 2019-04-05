VW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley Wheels

Volkswagen is known as having the most boring-looking, unimaginative cars on the planet, not to mention cheating on those emissions tests. But for some reason, Europe is filled with people who want expensive modifications for their Vdubs.

Besides the new wheels, this T-Roc belonging to Instagram user HP T-Roc R is much quicker. The community has existed since the brand made much cooler, more creative vehicles, like the Corrado. However, there's no shortage of modern cars that have cult status and are treated like royalty. Even unpopular ones like the Beetle or Eos have an engine swap or twoBut there's one thing VW, Skoda and sometimes Audi customizers have in common, and that's their passion for expensive-looking wheels. Putting €5,000 alloys on a Golf costing only four times as much is silly if you think about it.We don't know where this started, but Bentley wheels became quite popular. It's partly due to their design contrasting with the car, but also has to with that badge being associated with luxury that only football players can afford.By no means are we saying that these are actual wheels from a Bentley that you see on the VW T-Roc. The PCD can match up at 5x112, but while a Continental GT might feature 20 to 22-inch alloys, the crossover maxes out at 19 inches. In addition, the tires on a Conti are much wider.However, replicas are readily available, sometimes costing even less than an original set from your VW dealership. Of course, some people do put actual Bentley wheels on their bigger cars, and they're sometimes stolen.Besides the new wheels, this T-Roc belonging to Instagram user k2vwin has air ride suspension tucked away in the trunk and the factory R-Line body kit with silver roof rails and a black roof. The most powerful and fastest version of this car makes 190 from a 2-liter turbo and gets to 100 km/h in about 7 seconds. However, the recently revealed 300T-Roc R is much quicker.