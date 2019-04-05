autoevolution

VW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley Wheels

5 Apr 2019, 20:35 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
Volkswagen is known as having the most boring-looking, unimaginative cars on the planet, not to mention cheating on those emissions tests. But for some reason, Europe is filled with people who want expensive modifications for their Vdubs.
25 photos
VW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley WheelsVW T-Roc Gets Lowered on White Bentley Wheels
The community has existed since the brand made much cooler, more creative vehicles, like the Corrado. However, there's no shortage of modern cars that have cult status and are treated like royalty. Even unpopular ones like the Beetle or Eos have an engine swap or two

But there's one thing VW, Skoda and sometimes Audi customizers have in common, and that's their passion for expensive-looking wheels. Putting €5,000 alloys on a Golf costing only four times as much is silly if you think about it.

We don't know where this started, but Bentley wheels became quite popular. It's partly due to their design contrasting with the car, but also has to with that badge being associated with luxury that only football players can afford.

By no means are we saying that these are actual wheels from a Bentley that you see on the VW T-Roc. The PCD can match up at 5x112, but while a Continental GT might feature 20 to 22-inch alloys, the crossover maxes out at 19 inches. In addition, the tires on a Conti are much wider.

However, replicas are readily available, sometimes costing even less than an original set from your VW dealership. Of course, some people do put actual Bentley wheels on their bigger cars, and they're sometimes stolen.

Besides the new wheels, this T-Roc belonging to Instagram user k2vwin has air ride suspension tucked away in the trunk and the factory R-Line body kit with silver roof rails and a black roof. The most powerful and fastest version of this car makes 190 from a 2-liter turbo and gets to 100 km/h in about 7 seconds. However, the recently revealed 300 HP T-Roc R is much quicker.
Volkswagen T-ROC T-Roc bentley wheels Volkswagen tuning
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN PassatVOLKSWAGEN Passat CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTE MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat VariantVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat AlltrackVOLKSWAGEN Passat Alltrack MediumAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 