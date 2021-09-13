VW Starts Rolling Out OTA Updates for ID. EV Range, Automated Driving Might Follow

Volkswagen is in the process of releasing an over-the-air (OTA) update for its ID. family. Previously available as part of a testing phase for customers who had registered with the ‘ID. First Movers Club’, the ‘ID Software 2.3’ will make the cars smarter and safer.
Set to become available via mobile data transfer, the latest OTA update, developed in collaboration with CARIAD, the VW Group’s software company, is aimed at the ID.3, ID.4, and ID.4 GTX.
These vehicles will get a new function that'll make the light strip at the bottom of the windscreen, known as the ID. Light, smarter. The feature provides “intuitive support for energy-saving driving” to the person behind the wheel, the automaker says.
Another novelty is the improved multifunction camera, which can now recognize motorcycles and other road users quicker, in daytime and nighttime driving. The headlight regulation is more precise in vehicles equipped with the dynamic main beam control, and the graphics of the central infotainment system are now “calmer and clearer,” providing drivers with a “more intuitive operation,” VW says.
The OTA updates “will quickly become normal for our customers, in the same way as they have for their smartphones,” said the Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development, Thomas Ulbrich. “Software development is iterative and fast. We work in short cycles, like a tech company, and provide updates to our customers at correspondingly short intervals.”
VW is looking to roll out software updates for their vehicles every 12 weeks or so in the future, to keep them up to date and improve the customer experience. The Travel Assist and extra battery performance for longer journeys could be added remotely, and at a later point in time, automated driving could become available too, according to the auto firm, who “sees the potential to generate hundreds of millions in additional revenue over the next few years.”
These vehicles will get a new function that'll make the light strip at the bottom of the windscreen, known as the ID. Light, smarter. The feature provides “intuitive support for energy-saving driving” to the person behind the wheel, the automaker says.
Another novelty is the improved multifunction camera, which can now recognize motorcycles and other road users quicker, in daytime and nighttime driving. The headlight regulation is more precise in vehicles equipped with the dynamic main beam control, and the graphics of the central infotainment system are now “calmer and clearer,” providing drivers with a “more intuitive operation,” VW says.
The OTA updates “will quickly become normal for our customers, in the same way as they have for their smartphones,” said the Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development, Thomas Ulbrich. “Software development is iterative and fast. We work in short cycles, like a tech company, and provide updates to our customers at correspondingly short intervals.”
VW is looking to roll out software updates for their vehicles every 12 weeks or so in the future, to keep them up to date and improve the customer experience. The Travel Assist and extra battery performance for longer journeys could be added remotely, and at a later point in time, automated driving could become available too, according to the auto firm, who “sees the potential to generate hundreds of millions in additional revenue over the next few years.”