VW Recalls 43k MQB Vehicles Because Rearview Camera Image May Not Be Displayed

Last year, Volkswagen Group of America discovered that flashing software to the eMMC chip prior to soldering it to the PCB was found to be causing an undervoltage. Subsequent analysis indicated that rearview camera activation may be affected by the undervoltage during a narrow time window, prompting the automaker to further investigate the issue.
In the first quarter of 2022, the company reviewed warranty claims and field data to identify any claims attributable to the aforementioned condition. They found none, which prompted the automaker to dig a little deeper.
Further investigation determined that only certain software versions are affected by the undervoltage issue. Due to inconclusive results, Volkswagen Group of America subsequently deemed that vehicles equipped with eMMC chips that were manufactured during a certain period could be affected.
The manufacturing process of the embedded multimedia card involved flashing software to the chip prior to soldering it to the printed circuit board. Volkswagen notes that modules produced this way were found to cause the rearview camera image not to display on the screen in certain use cases.
Despite no clear evidence of this issue occurring on customer vehicles, the German automaker couldn’t ignore the requirements of federal motor vehicle safety standard 111. The Product Safety Committee within Volkswagen Group of America decided on a noncompliance recall that affects precisely 43,091 vehicles based on the MQB modular platform.
The list begins with 2,882 units of the pictured crossover, the Taos that Volkswagen produces in Mexico, where the Beetle used to be made. Other crossovers involved in this callback are the Tiguan (18,035 units), Atlas (12,578 units), and Atlas Cross Sport (6,786 units). When it comes to cars, the list opens with the Jetta (1,101 units) and Jetta GLI (377 examples).
The remainder consists of 647 copies of the Golf GTI and 685 copies of the Arteon. From September 16th onward, Volkswagen dealers will flash the updated infotainment software into these vehicles to remedy the undervoltage issue that causes the rearview camera image not to display.
