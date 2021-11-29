VW Polo GTI Euro Hatch Gets Hellcat-ed Out of Existance

While it may be a common sight in America, the Dodge Challenger is part of a rare breed on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. The Hellcat-powered models are even rarer, and so is this purple Redeye Widebody, which was seen putting its money where its mouth is.
The muscle car was filmed at a drag racing event in Europe, going up against some agile cars. None of them matched its straight-line performance, obviously, but at least they put up a very good fight.
Among its rivals was a Volkswagen Polo. We know what you may be thinking, that there’s no way on earth a subcompact hatchback can put up a good fight against the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, but the thing is that you’re actually looking at the GTI.
Besides the wrap, the previous-gen example is said to have around 230 hp available via the throttle, or some 40 hp more than the OEM variant. Due to the extra oomph, it can probably hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark in around 6 seconds, or slightly less, considering that the stock Polo GTI can do it in sub-7 seconds.
Unlike the punchy German car, which uses a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody comes with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, as we’re sure that every petrolhead and their grandmother knows. The whining power unit is good for a true supercar-rivaling 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque, rocketing it to 60 mph (97 kph) in approximately 3 seconds, or slightly less on a good day, and with a skilled driver holding the wheel.
So, with that much power, the big bad Dodge must have simply trampled its ad-hoc challenger (pun intended), right? Actually, this would be a good time to wrap it up, so you know what to do next, don’t you?
