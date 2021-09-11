These Are the Worst Cars Ever Sold in America

VW Plans to Corner the Market to Recycle And Reuse EV Batteries Via Lease Deals

What can automakers do with the batteries leftover from their EV vehicles once they’ve hit their useful lifespan? Volkswagen is searching for an answer to that question. 7 photos



Diess said



“Battery life, we think today, is about 1,000 charging cycles and around 215,000 miles, something like that,” Diess said. “So the battery would probably live longer than the car, and we want to get hold of the battery. We don't want to give the battery away."



After their difficulties caused by the company’s diesel-scented scandal, they seem to have moved on to become a market leader in electric vehicles. The just-launched



VW's brilliant subscription-based sales model, coupled with the success of the ID.1, has opened the EV market due to high initial costs. Diess says the German manufacturer now plans to re-lease used EVs - and that also means maintaining control of what happens to the valuable batteries they pack onboard.



VW sees an opportunity to recycle those batteries for various uses such as 'power centers', fast chargers and even for use in private homes. Diess believes that the fact the batteries last well past the time frame when the cars may begin to lose value means that residual values for lease vehicles will remain high and therefore, make secondary leases more attractive and budget-friendly to buyers.

