VW Passat Gets 1.5 TSI Even Before Facelift Due to WLTP

High-powered units like the 220 or 280 HP 2.0 TSI or the twin-turbo 2.0 TDI can't be ordered. The 1.8 TSI will be discontinued for good while the future of the base 1.6 TDI looks uncertain. If the Passat facelift finally appears, expect it to look a bit like the successful Arteon four-door coupe design. In any case, the German automaker is swamped with work right now. Due to new emissions regulations, it's had to re-test all its hundreds of configurations and get rid of those that don't comply. New engines were supposed to debut on the facelift as well, but we found one change coming out even before that.One of the ten powertrains the Passat B8 came out with was the 1.4 TSI, available with 125 or 150. But this has been replaced by the newer 1.5 TSI, going on sale in Germany starting from the Comfortline trim level. Interestingly, the unit is not listed as Euro 6d-TEMP compliant. The decision to add it probably has something to do with fuel consumption ratings. Whereas the 1.4 claimed 5 l/100km combined, according to WLTP, the 1.5 TSI averages 5.9 l/100km. CO2 emissions have also increased by about 9 grams.Of course, those aren't the numbers VW lists on the main page because it doesn't have to follow WLTP yet. The 1.5 TSI with a manual gearbox and the gasoline particle filter added starts from €31,725 while the 7-speed DSG gearbox increases the price to €34,050 for the German mid-size sedan.Any other changes? We only spotted one that was supposed to come during the facelift. Instead of the 6-speed DSG, both 2.0engines now come with a 7-speed unit. For the moment, the engine range is tiny compared to what it used to be.High-powered units like the 220 or 280 HP 2.0 TSI or the twin-turbo 2.0 TDI can't be ordered. The 1.8 TSI will be discontinued for good while the future of the base 1.6 TDI looks uncertain. If the Passat facelift finally appears, expect it to look a bit like the successful Arteon four-door coupe design.