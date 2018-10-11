autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

VW Passat Gets 1.5 TSI Even Before Facelift Due to WLTP

11 Oct 2018, 20:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Didn't Volkswagen say the Passat facelift was going to debut in 2018? Paris is over, so there's the European mid-life update!
35 photos
2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift (B8.5)
In any case, the German automaker is swamped with work right now. Due to new emissions regulations, it's had to re-test all its hundreds of configurations and get rid of those that don't comply. New engines were supposed to debut on the facelift as well, but we found one change coming out even before that.

One of the ten powertrains the Passat B8 came out with was the 1.4 TSI, available with 125 or 150 HP. But this has been replaced by the newer 1.5 TSI, going on sale in Germany starting from the Comfortline trim level.

Interestingly, the unit is not listed as Euro 6d-TEMP compliant. The decision to add it probably has something to do with fuel consumption ratings. Whereas the 1.4 claimed 5 l/100km combined, according to WLTP, the 1.5 TSI averages 5.9 l/100km. CO2 emissions have also increased by about 9 grams.

Of course, those aren't the numbers VW lists on the main page because it doesn't have to follow WLTP yet. The 1.5 TSI with a manual gearbox and the gasoline particle filter added starts from €31,725 while the 7-speed DSG gearbox increases the price to €34,050 for the German mid-size sedan.

Any other changes? We only spotted one that was supposed to come during the facelift. Instead of the 6-speed DSG, both 2.0 TDI engines now come with a 7-speed unit. For the moment, the engine range is tiny compared to what it used to be.

High-powered units like the 220 or 280 HP 2.0 TSI or the twin-turbo 2.0 TDI can't be ordered. The 1.8 TSI will be discontinued for good while the future of the base 1.6 TDI looks uncertain. If the Passat facelift finally appears, expect it to look a bit like the successful Arteon four-door coupe design.
Volkswagen Passat Passat facelift 1.5 TSI WLTP
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniVOLKSWAGEN JettaVOLKSWAGEN Jetta CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 