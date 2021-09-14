VW One Step Closer to Manufacturing Battery Cells In-House

One of the most significant barriers between modern automobiles and the all-electric future we’ve all been promised lately is one that’s plagued numerous other manufacturing sectors. Building electric battery cells, at least in the past, has been a task too gargantuan for even the largest auto conglomerate. A task best delegated to a company focuses exclusively on such things.
If Volkswagen’s latest research is indeed correct, they might just have shattered one of the many glass ceilings preventing electric vehicles from becoming truly affordable.
VW’s state-of-the-art new laboratory center opened its doors in Salzgitter, Germany, in September of this year. The facility was built with the express purpose of designing the first generation of in-house designed electric battery cells. Volkswagen intends to invest over 70 million euros ($82.6 Million USD) in the facility, with the first production of cells slated to start by 2025. Just in time to see the majority of VWs lineup make the jump to electric power.
“With the new, state-of-the-art laboratories, we are further expanding our development, process, and production expertise for the battery cell – the heart of the battery-electric vehicle," said in a statement Thomas Schmall, Group Board Member for Technology at Volkswagen AG and Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Group Components.
"Volkswagen's Salzgitter site demonstrates how the transformation of the German automotive industry from conventional drive systems to e-mobility can succeed. We are attracting cutting-edge researchers and, as a pioneer in the industry, create the jobs of tomorrow.”
Volkswagen intends to have as many as six battery cell factories up and running by 2030, supplying vital electrical components for a company that’s betting it all on the all-electric future of the automobile. This process could see a further 1,000 jobs added to the local economy.
With more and more electric vehicles arriving in VW's lineups, the company best get to work if they want any hope of keeping up with demand, global chip shortage notwithstanding.
