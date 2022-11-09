VW Makes Dream Office Chair: a Smart, Drivable Five-Wheeler With a Range of 12 Miles

From passenger cars to cargo vans, Volkswagen has left its mark on a diverse range of vehicles. Now, the carmaker is taking things up a notch and creates a different type of wheeler, one that belongs in offices rather than on a road.
Volkswagen’s five-wheeler you see in the images is a super high-tech office chair that makes you feel like you’re behind the wheel of a car. In fact, as explained by the manufacturer, it was designed to give those sitting in it the feeling that they’re in a Volkswagen utility vehicle. What that means is that the chair is packed with car-like amenities: it has motors that make it drivable, it features a horn, an infotainment system, reversing cameras, sensors, LED lighting, and even storage space.
The comfy office chair has a motor that allows you to drive the five-wheeler through the office all day long, assuming you have nothing better or more useful to do. A rechargeable battery offers a range of 12 km (7.4 miles) per charge and you can reach a top speed of 20 kph (12.4 mph) in Volkswagen’s office chair.
Comfortable and with Volkswagen’s embroidered logo on it, the two-wheel drive chair is equipped with 4” wheels, pedals with steering, and even comes with a seat heater and a trailer hitch.
As I already mentioned, the chair is tech-packed, offering office assistants such as reversing cameras and 360-degree sensors, so that you can keep a constant eye on everything that’s going on around you and know when your boss is approaching. Thanks to the integrated loudspeakers and the entertainment system with a touch display, you can use the chair to listen to music. There’s also a horn and you’ve got LED lights, flashing lights, and also work party lights, to get everyone in the mood.
The storage space in the back has a capacity of 0.005 cu. m. (0.16 cu. ft), so you can keep in there items such as your laptop, annual reports, or what have you.
Unfortunately though, this cool office toy on wheels is not for sale, but just as an exhibition model. It will be available for “test drives” at various locations, most probably in Norway. You can take a look at how the Volkswagen chair was made in the video below.
