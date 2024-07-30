VW ID.7 GTX Sedan and Tourer Pricing Announced, Better Check Those Finances

Are you interested in Volkswagen's new sporty versions of the ID.7 range that add the GTX suffix? Well, you should know that order books will open on August 1 in the United Kingdom and that the Tourer (station wagon) body style joins the Sedan.
That is not the only big announcement concerning these two models, as the German car manufacturer has also announced their costs. Thus, in the UK, the new VW ID.7 GTX costs a minimum of £61,980 (equal to $79,680), and the ID.7 GTX Tourer starts at £62,670 ($80,565). These are recommended retail prices on-the-road and include VAT.
As we are certain you already know, both feature the same 86 kWh (net) battery pack shared with the Pro S Match grade. However, unlike the latter, the two GTX models also get an extra motor at the front, thus increasing the combined output by 53 hp (54 ps/40 kW) to 335 hp (340 ps/250 kW). The VW ID.7 GTX Sedan needs 5.4 seconds to get to sixty-two mph (100 kph), and the VW ID.7 GTX Tourer is one-tenth of a second slower.
Compared to the Pro Match version, the VW ID.7 GTX comes with a sportier exterior styling and 20-inch Skagen alloy wheels. It also benefits from the IQ.Light LED matrix headlights with illuminated corporate logos at both ends, exclusive GTX daytime running lights, and DCC adaptive chassis control with driving profile selection. Some of the onboard equipment includes the Harman Kardon audio, ventilated and heated seats, heated rear seats, augmented reality head-up display, and voice assistant with integrated ChatGPT.
Interested parties can also specify the new ID.7 GTX sporty models with all kinds of optional extras, including the Park Assist Pro, a function that allows users to control the parking procedures via their smartphones. But how does it stack up next to the rest of the family in terms of pricing? Well, a quick look at VW's official UK website reveals that the Pro Match (77 kWh battery) variant kicks off at £51,550 ($66,270) and that the Pro S Match (86 kWh battery) can be ordered from £55,450 ($71,285). They have respective driving ranges of 381 and 436 miles (613-702 km) and need 6.5 and 6.6 seconds, respectively, to reach 62 mph.
Volkswagen says a 10-80 percent recharge takes 26 minutes, though you will have to find a 200 kW connection for that. With the battery all juiced up, the VW ID.7 GTX Sedan has a 366-mile (589-km) driving range, which drops to 359 miles (578 km) in the ID.7 GTX Tourer. The latter comes with 21.4 cu-ft (605 liters) of luggage space in the five-seater configuration, which is actually more than the latest BMW 5 Series Touring executive estate.
