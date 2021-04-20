VW ID.5 Prototype Looks Like an Opel, Is an Audi Q4 Sportback in Disguise

4 Volkswagen ID.5 "Coupe" Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks Like a Stocky Model Y

Not long after revealing its first purpose-built electric crossover, the ID.4, Volkswagen is now gearing up to unveil its sportier-looking coupe-SUV brother, which is set to sport the ID.5 moniker. 14 photos



A GTX version is also expected after it goes on sale in the second half of 2021, with the three-letter moniker signifying what the GTI or GTD does for ICE -powered Volkswagen models. This is not the first time that a pre-production prototype of the model has been spotted , but it might be the first time we see it being camouflaged to look like a product from Opel instead of VW.Look closer underneath the camouflage and you will see that its front end is more or less identical to that of the ID.4, with the main difference being represented by a more pronounced and sportier-looking bumper.From the side, its BMW X6-like profile is identical to the recently unveiled Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback and the soon-to-go-official Skoda Enyaq GT , all three models being essentially Matryoshka doll versions of each other, all being based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform.Using a skateboard design, the modular Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB) architecture incorporates the battery into the floor and can be fitted with either single- or dual-motor powertrains that give theeither RWD or all-wheel-drive.Just like the ID.4, the VW ID.5 will be available with three battery sizes, five power outputs and either RWD or, with the most powerful version expected to deliver a combined output of 306 horsepower from the front and rear electric motors.An 82-lithium-ion battery, of which 77 kWh are actually usable, is the largest one that will be able to be fitted in the model, giving it a range of around 520 km (323 miles) in thecycle. Its range could actually be slightly bigger than that of the ID.4 if the smoother looking body turns out to also be more aerodynamic.A GTX version is also expected after it goes on sale in the second half of 2021, with the three-letter moniker signifying what the GTI or GTD does for-powered Volkswagen models.