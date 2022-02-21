VW ID. BUZZ Covered Drive Evaluations Are All Online - What Are They Saying?

After two ID. BUZZ prototypes drove to Barcelona for what Volkswagen called Covered Drives, we learned that there were way more cars all around Europe for these test drives. The reviews were all published at the same time thanks to the embargo lift, and now we have multiple variations of about the same verdicts: it will be expensive and popular.
The first thing to know about the ID. BUZZ is that it will have two wheelbase options. The “short-wheelbase” vehicle will still have 2.99 meters (117.7 in) in a body that is 4.71 m (185.4 in) long, 1.99 m (78.4 in) wide, and 1.94 m (76.4 in) tall. That’s an amazing wheelbase for a vehicle of this size, meaning that it must be very roomy – so much so that we do not get why it offers only two rows of seats.
If you remember our previous articles about the ID. BUZZ, the interior images show that the electric van was conceived to have three rows. There are storage boxes and armrests beneath the side window that is between the C-pillar and the D-pillar – considering the ID. BUZZ has a split A-pillar (or two of them) due to not having a body division ahead of the driver.
As we bet in previous articles, the short-wheelbase ID. BUZZ indeed has the 77-kWh battery pack that we see in the top versions of the ID.4. It has a total of 82 kWh, but Volkswagen reserved 5 kWh as buffering to make the battery pack last longer.
The long-wheelbase version of the ID. BUZZ will have a bigger battery pack. Volkswagen did not reveal its details so far, but Automobilwoche did. According to the German outlet, it will present 111 kWh. According to the WLTP cycle, it could have a range of around 600 kilometers (373 miles) on a single charge.
Some reviewers tried the five-seater version, while others had the cargo version of the ID. BUZZ. In this last configuration, it seats three people on the front row (the only one available in that version). Why Volkswagen decided not to offer three seats in the front for the passenger vehicle – making it a six-seater – is something we cannot explain.
The German automaker promised to offer a wide variety of seat configurations for the MPV, so the six-seater may still be in the cards. The ID. California was also briefly mentioned in the reviews, but it will only be presented by 2024. Volkswagen also said it intends to fit a smaller battery pack for more affordable derivatives. The retractable third row of seats in the Opel Zafira would be a welcome option for the ID. BUZZ.
The reviewers were impressed with the ID. BUZZ's performance and handling. The first one to reach the market will have only a rear motor – like the original – delivering 150 kW (201 hp), but AWD versions are not ruled out. Some journalists also praised the short turning circle (11 meters, or 36.1 feet) and the roominess of the electric van. Sliding doors on both sides give easy access to the rear seats.
When finally put for sale, Automobilwoche said the ID. BUZZ should cost around €60,000 ($68,170 at the current exchange rate). Considering it was referring to the version with the 111-kWh battery pack, we imagine it relates to the larger one. The short-wheelbase derivative may arrive for lower prices, around €55,000 ($62,480) or a bit less than that.
