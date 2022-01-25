VW ID. BUZZ Already Arrived in Barcelona and This Is the First Interior Picture

We were pretty confident that the Volkswagen ID. BUZZ prototypes that went from Hanover to Barcelona would be photographed multiple times along the way. Luckily, we have seen some images on social media and can confirm that the prototypes are already in Barcelona. More than that, we can show our readers the first image of the interior.
Shared on groups about the MEB family, the picture shows the ID. BUZZ has a pretty familiar interior when compared to that of the other ID models. We can see the same infotainment screen and dashboard present in the ID.3 and ID.4, which was more than expected. The more scale these parts have, the cheaper these EVs can be.
The main difference the ID. BUZZ interior presents is how tall the elements and the seats are. The upright driving position is necessary to deal with the relatively short front overhang the electric van presents. In that sense, it will remind drivers of the driving experience the original Bus offered, even if only remotely.
In this specific unit, the brown details on the seats are matched by brown inserts on the front doors. We can also see quite a deep center console. As expected, visibility is excellent. Unfortunately, many aspects of the interior are still protected from the sights of curious people like us.
This picture was probably taken somewhere in sunny Spain, possibly close to Barcelona. The other images made in the same place show that the prototype has another license plate than those vehicles that left Hanover on January 21. In fact, it seems to have left Wolfsburg and not Hanover, as the license plate shows.
The same prototype was photographed in other locations around Barcelona and also filmed, as the Instagram post below reveals. Check the license plate… Weirdly, similar prototypes were also seen in Norway, which is quite far from where these vehicles should be now. It seems Volkswagen is spreading them around Europe to attract all the attention it can for when the official presentation happens on March 9, 2022.
