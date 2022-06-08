VW Group's All-New Mid-Size Sedan Spied in Europe, Too Bad They Won't Sell It in the U.S.

Mid-size sedans are a dying breed in most parts of the Western World, but it will be a while until they succumb to crossovers and SUVs. One automotive giant that will continue to offer such a model is Volkswagen Group, and we have proof of it.
Can’t tell what you’re looking at? It is the next-generation Skoda Superb, in test mule form, spotted in the open on the right side of the pond, with camouflaged front and rear ends. Now, it may look like a simple facelift, but beneath the familiar body panels lies a stretched version of the MQB platform, with the nuts and bolts shared with the upcoming Volkswagen Passat.
These won’t be the only things that the two cars will have in common, as they are expected to make use of the same powertrains too. Diesels may not be as popular as they used to be, but Europe is understood to get the 2.0-liter TDI, maybe with different outputs, in front- and all-wheel drive configurations. The 1.5- and 2.0-liter TSI gasoline units should join the range. Look for several mild-hybrids, and maybe one or two plug-in hybrids as well.
Since it will still sit at the top of Skoda’s low-riding vehicle lineup, the all-new Superb will likely get new comfort, and technology features. Expect more modern infotainment system, and digital instrument cluster, a whole bunch of driving assistance gear, and things such as leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, sunroof, premium audio, and so on in the top-of-the-line flavors.
The official unveiling date is obviously unknown, and considering that we’ve seen test mules (not to be confused with prototypes) since last fall, we might be seeing the new-gen Superb, with its final production body, and no camouflage whatsoever, sometime next year. The first units might arrive at dealers all over Europe in the second half of 2023.
These won’t be the only things that the two cars will have in common, as they are expected to make use of the same powertrains too. Diesels may not be as popular as they used to be, but Europe is understood to get the 2.0-liter TDI, maybe with different outputs, in front- and all-wheel drive configurations. The 1.5- and 2.0-liter TSI gasoline units should join the range. Look for several mild-hybrids, and maybe one or two plug-in hybrids as well.
Since it will still sit at the top of Skoda’s low-riding vehicle lineup, the all-new Superb will likely get new comfort, and technology features. Expect more modern infotainment system, and digital instrument cluster, a whole bunch of driving assistance gear, and things such as leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, sunroof, premium audio, and so on in the top-of-the-line flavors.
The official unveiling date is obviously unknown, and considering that we’ve seen test mules (not to be confused with prototypes) since last fall, we might be seeing the new-gen Superb, with its final production body, and no camouflage whatsoever, sometime next year. The first units might arrive at dealers all over Europe in the second half of 2023.