VW Grand California Minivan Gains New Rear-Mounted Bicycle Rack, Plus Other Accessories

A new bicycle rack is now available in the UK on the VW Grand California minivan, capable of holding up to two bikes at a maximum weight of 77 lbs (35 kg). The rack can be fitted easily to the rear doors and will allow owners to open the door without having to remove any of the bicycles.
Other highlights for this product include its removable and lockable support arms, which enable users to load their bikes easily. Meanwhile, the rim retaining straps with ratchet functionality are there to secure the bicycle wheels. You also get a height-adjustable base frame and torque limiting knobs, which click when the optimal torque has been reached.
This bicycle rack (£655) is only the latest addition to VW’s adventure accessory range for its commercial vehicles. Buyers can also purchase shower kits, camping essentials and a unique “mobile home in a box.”
The shower set boasts a 20-liter canister and immersion pump, which you can connect to an onboard electrical output or a cigarette lighter socket. The shower head itself is adjustable and it can be attached to the rear windscreen of the opened rear lid.
Moving on to the camping essentials, they include deck chairs, picnic blankets, an umbrella, barbecue, flask and a sleeping bag. As for the so-called “mobile home in a box”, it’s available for the VW Caddy, Caravelle and California Beach Tour, providing all three with additional storage, a sleep space, water supply and a kitchen area.
“Our vast range of vehicle accessories is designed to enhance customers’ camping experiences, supporting campers, hikers, those with a love of outdoor pursuits and recreational activities. At Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, we want our customers to be able to enjoy their holidays, and one way that we can do this is to produce products which are convenient, high-quality, and safe to use,” said VW Commercial Vehicles aftersales boss, James Allitt.
