VW Golf GTI Versus 2022 Honda Civic Si, Specs and Performance Literally Exchange Blows

With platoons of fans, both the 2022 Volkswagen Golft GTI and 2022 Honda Civic Si make worthy opponents for the affordable hot-hatch car segment. Paul Schmucker and Todd Deeken of Everyday Driver took out the 8th gen GTI and the 11th gen Honda Si to determine which is the best icon.
Volkswagen didn’t get dramatic about the overall styling of the 2022 Golf GTI. Most of the changes on the latest generation are underneath. The new model is all about refinement and has little to do with beauty.
None makes a worthy comparison to the Golf GTI than the Honda Civic Si. As Todd Deeken admits, “we are going to accept the fact that it’s always been hot hatch. Even Volkswagen knows this is its most direct competitor.”
Both these legends have been around for quite some time. The Golf GTI is currently in its 8th generation, while the Si pushes its 11th generation.
Under the hood, the 2022 VW Golf GTI comes with its ubiquitous EA888 turbocharged 2-liter 4-cylinder engine making 241 hp (245 ps) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque.
Behind the wheel, the Golf offers a phenomenal driving experience, especially on the top range. The gutsy engine pairs with a 6-speed manual transmission, but I’ll have to agree with Deeken. It’s not as good as the one of the Civic Si, even though it’s more approachable.
Compared with the Golf GTI, the Civic Si comes with a 25% smaller displacement. Under the hood, it packs a turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder engine pushing out 200 hp (202 ps) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque.
Honda brought down the peak power torque of the Si to 1,800 rpm hanging in all the way to 5,000 rpm, getting to peak horsepower just under the redline. It might not have as much power as the 8th gen Golf GTI, but on-road, it’s as playful and aggressive as the German model.
So, which is better? It’s challenging to make a clear-cut decision considering both cars have a massive following, and their specs and performance features literally exchange blows.
Wondering which of the two are Dekeen and Schmucker’s favorites? Watch the video below and find out.
None makes a worthy comparison to the Golf GTI than the Honda Civic Si. As Todd Deeken admits, “we are going to accept the fact that it’s always been hot hatch. Even Volkswagen knows this is its most direct competitor.”
Both these legends have been around for quite some time. The Golf GTI is currently in its 8th generation, while the Si pushes its 11th generation.
Under the hood, the 2022 VW Golf GTI comes with its ubiquitous EA888 turbocharged 2-liter 4-cylinder engine making 241 hp (245 ps) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque.
Behind the wheel, the Golf offers a phenomenal driving experience, especially on the top range. The gutsy engine pairs with a 6-speed manual transmission, but I’ll have to agree with Deeken. It’s not as good as the one of the Civic Si, even though it’s more approachable.
Compared with the Golf GTI, the Civic Si comes with a 25% smaller displacement. Under the hood, it packs a turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder engine pushing out 200 hp (202 ps) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque.
Honda brought down the peak power torque of the Si to 1,800 rpm hanging in all the way to 5,000 rpm, getting to peak horsepower just under the redline. It might not have as much power as the 8th gen Golf GTI, but on-road, it’s as playful and aggressive as the German model.
So, which is better? It’s challenging to make a clear-cut decision considering both cars have a massive following, and their specs and performance features literally exchange blows.
Wondering which of the two are Dekeen and Schmucker’s favorites? Watch the video below and find out.