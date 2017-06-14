VW Golf GTI Clubsport S and Megane R26R Prove that FWD Is Great

We're days away from the reveal of a brand new Megane RS, but all of us hot hatch fans still remember the R26R quite fondly. The car came out eight years ago and proposed something opposite to the Focus RS of the era: FWD combined with less weight instead of more power.





Track tests and drag races have proven that the Clubsport S is outgunned by everything from the



I've watched enough of Henry Catchpole's old Evo videos to know that he likes the genre too. And why wouldn't he, when these two represent pinnacles of both speed and excitement? He also lived with the Megane for a while, so knows a thing or two about being part of a road race car.



The R26R features a carbon fiber hood, no sound deadening, no AC or radio, no back seats and a piece of perplex in place of the rear windshield. Being a Volkswagen, the GTI Clubsport S doesn't make such compromises. In fact, you could call its Alcantara bucket seats and steering wheel luxury features. But it has lost its backs seats too. It's even got a rear wiper.



Despite being heavier, the technological advancements made in the last eight years means the Clubsport S is 30 seconds faster around the Nurburgring than the Megane R26R. Of course, the Civic Type R topped everybody again with a new record.



If you'd like to know the difference between the limited diffs used by the two cars and also watch a time-lapse of sheep eating grass, we suggest watching this review.



