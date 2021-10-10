2 The VW Golf GTI Clubsport Might Be a Better Hot Hatch Than the Golf R

1 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Vs VW Golf GTI Clubsport 45 - FWD for the Win

More on this:

VW Golf GTI Clubsport 45 Takes on the ’Ring, Beats the Lamborghini Diablo GT

A true insect killer, the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 was set loose on the Nurburgring recently for a tire-shredding lap. When the chequered flag dropped, it posted a rather impressive time for a front-wheel drive hot hatch. 8 photos AMG A 45, which was put through its paces by the same skilled driver.



The quoted website also shows that the



Keep in mind that these are all unofficial times that automakers do not recognize. Officially, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS by Manthey-Racing holds the top spot, with 6:43.30 in the slightly longer configuration of the track, followed by the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, with 6:48.05.



Unveiled earlier this year to celebrate 45 years since the launch of the original Golf GTI, hence the suffix, the new Golf GTI Clubsport 45 is based on the



It produces 296 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, directed to the front wheels through a standard dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration takes less than 6 seconds, and the model has a starting price of €47,790 ($55,433) in Germany.



With Christian Gebhardt holding the wheel and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires on its feet, the model ran the course in 8.02.66. As a result, it managed to beat cars such as the old Honda NSX, FastestLaps reveals, as well as the Golf R Mk7, Lamborghini Diablo GT, and even the first-gen Mercedes-A 45, which was put through its paces by the same skilled driver.The quoted website also shows that the Golf GTI Clubsport 45 came a few tenths of a second behind the Aston Martin DBS, Porsche 991 Carrera, and Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. The Bugatti EB 110 Super Sport posted 8:01.00, and the Seat Leon Cupra 280 did a 7:58.40.Keep in mind that these are all unofficial times that automakers do not recognize. Officially, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS by Manthey-Racing holds the top spot, with 6:43.30 in the slightly longer configuration of the track, followed by the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, with 6:48.05.Unveiled earlier this year to celebrate 45 years since the launch of the original Golf GTI, hence the suffix, the new Golf GTI Clubsport 45 is based on the normal Clubsport variant . It features exclusive looks, 19-inch alloys, ‘45’ lettering, and the Race Package. The cockpit sports a few upgrades as well, and power still comes from the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.It produces 296 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, directed to the front wheels through a standard dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration takes less than 6 seconds, and the model has a starting price of €47,790 ($55,433) in Germany.