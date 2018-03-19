VW Golf Gets 1.5 TSI BlueMotion With 130 HP and Micro-Hybrid Tech

A 1.5 TSI gasoline-burning engine is the one that wears the "BlueMotion
" badge in the Golf family, and Volkswagen says it offers diesel-like fuel economy... probably without the feeling of guilt too.
The press release claims that, but is it as efficient as a diesel? I suppose it doesn't matter since they are going to discontinue TDI
engines pretty soon. Fitted to a regular Golf, the 1.5 TSI with its fancy tech manages an average 4.8 l/100km, and 110 grams of CO2 emitted. That's compared to a 1.4 TSI (125 HP
) with 5.3 l/100km and 120 grams. Surprise, surprise - the 1.6 TDI is more frugal by about 0.7 of a liter even without fuel-saving tech. But it's also a few hundreds of euros more expensive.
As standard, this TSI engine features an active geometry turbocharger, which Volkswagen says is seen in high-performance sports cars. Obviously, we're supposed to think of the 911 Turbo here.
As the inlet valves are open for shorter periods in the TSI Miller cycle engines, Variable Turbine Geometry is used for better boost pressure. Thanks to VTG it is possible to adjust increases in turbine output. Fuel consumption and emission levels go down, and responsiveness improves.
The ACT
is also fitted as standard to this BlueMotion engine, something Volkswagen didn't try installing on the 1.6 TDI. The system has been around for many years, shutting down the two middle cylinders under light loads at speeds below 130 km/h.
What's not seen before in the Golf is the "Eco-coasting." function which you can only have with the DSG gearbox. In this configuration, the hatchback is classed as a micro-hybrid. The management system shuts off the engine and also de-couples it from the drivetrain, so it doesn't suck up kinetic energy for no reason.
This reduces fuel consumption by up to 0.4 l/100 km, VW says. The micro-hybrid system utilizes the 12-volt electrical system architecture and a compact lithium-ion battery to supply all relevant systems in the car with energy during the phases when the engine is inactive.