VW Caddy Now Runs on Compressed Natural Gas, Dark Label Model Joins the Range

The new generation Volkswagen Caddy is now available with a compressed natural gas-powered (CNG) engine, in the TGI configuration.
Available in the long wheelbase versions of the Cargo, Kombi, Life, and Style trim levels only, it uses the 1.5-liter engine, developed specifically for using CNG. It pushes out 131 ps (129 hp / 96 kW), has a consumption rate of 4.3 kg (9.5 lbs) per 100 km (62 miles), and emits 118 g/km of CO2.
Mounted in the underbody, the five steel tanks can hold 139 liters (36.7 gallons) or 21.1 kg (46.5 lbs) of compressed natural gas. Depending on the driving style, it has an autonomy of 400+ km (249 miles), enhanced by around 120 km (75 miles) courtesy of the gasoline tank that has a capacity of 8.25 liters (2.2 gallons). Switching between the two fuels is done automatically, and occupants will not notice it, the automaker says.
Volkswagen is offering the CNG-powered Caddy from €27,430 (equal to $27,476) in Germany, excluding tax, for the panel van. The Caddy Kombi Maxi can be ordered from €35,075.25 ($35,134), including tax.
Further expanding the new-gen Volkswagen Caddy offering is the new Dark Label. The model kicks off at €29,642.90 ($29,693), including tax, with the 1.5-liter TSI, and can be ordered with the entire range of gasoline and diesel mills, and with the new CNG unit too.
Setting it apart from the rest of the range are several black elements, and what the car firm calls “premium interior fittings.” It has black roof rails, side mirror casings, sliding door track, and 17-inch ‘Columbo’ wheels, and body-colored door handles. Some of the on-board gear includes the LED headlights, DRLs, and taillights, keyless start, and panoramic glass roof. Moreover, customers can get it in the Deep Black Pearl, Pure Gray, Starlight Blue Metallic, or Indium Gray Metallic paint finishes.
