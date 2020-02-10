VW Atlas Cross Sport R Needs Livery for Baja 2020, Your Design Could Be Used

At the end of the year, German carmaker Volkswagen will extend its motorsport involvement with an entry in the Baja 1000 race. The ultimate offroader that will be used for the task is called the Atlas Cross Sport R, and the prototype is already undergoing tests.
Shown for the first time in November 2019, one year before it will be on the starting grid of the race, the Atlas is being developed together with racing drivers Tanner Foust and Rhys Millen. It’s going to be an all-wheel-drive powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the same developed by Volkswagen Motorsport for its entry in the WRC and Rallycross.
In the case of the Atlas, the engine should develop 600 hp, with the option of having it detuned down to 480 hp according to needs.
On the sidelines of the 2020 Chicago Auto Show last weekend, the German carmaker hinted the development program for the car is entering the final stretch, as it announced it is now looking for the livery the Cross Sport R will be draped in.
To find the best color combination, VW announced a web-based contest open to “artists, designers and enthusiasts,” whose creations are to be judged by a panel comprising designers, drivers and executives.
The winning design will be shown for the first time at the 2020 North American International Auto Show in Detroit in June, and then it will be adapted to be used in the Californian desert at the end of the year.
“We are continuously amazed by the creativity of our customers and fans,” said in a statement Reto Brun, Director of Volkswagen’s Design Center California. “Volkswagen is the people’s car brand and we’re excited to see how the people propose to wrap our latest off-road racer.”
More details on the competition can be found at this link.
