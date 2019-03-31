5 All Volvo Cars to Have Plug-In Hybrid Variants

4 Volvo to Limit Top Speed on All Its Cars to 112 MPH (180 kph)

3 1975 Volvo Wagon Gets Lamborghini V10 in Crazy Engine Swap

2 Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit

1 Brits to Make World Record Attempt for Longest Parade of Volvo Cars

More on this:

Volvo XC40 EV Confirmed At Safety Event, Will Debut By Year’s End