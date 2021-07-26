Volvo Will Switch Naming Strategy Starting With XC90 Successor

Volvo has decided to make another switch regarding its future vehicles. On top of the focus on electrification, the Swedish brand will ditch the alphanumeric naming strategy employed in the '90s. Instead, future Volvo cars will get names instead of letters and numbers.
Therefore, Volvo's future SUVs will no longer use the XC designation, while its future sedans will ditch the S, and its wagons will be without the V followed by numbers. According to Hakan Samuelsson, cars will get "a name, like a child," as he explained in an interview with the Brits at Autocar.
The first Volvo to adopt the new naming strategy will be the XC90's successor. Its name has yet to be revealed, but the company promises "emotional" names. In other words, Volvo will not go with names of cities or something like that. Instead, Volvo will bet on emotional names, which has already led to "a very interesting and creative discussion" going on in the company's board rooms and design facilities.
The Volvo XC90 SUV will be replaced by a car that will be inspired by the Concept Recharge. The latter strays from the company's signature boxy design but keep the T-shaped LED signature in the sleek headlights. The rear also shows a simplified set of taillights, a design feature permitted by new LED technology.
Along with the change in naming strategy, Volvo might also ditch the usual badges placed on the front fenders and on the trunk, so no more T8 or All-Wheel-Drive badges for future Volvos. It is unclear if they will continue to use those designations in company literature and just ditch using them on the cars themselves.
After the arrival of the XC90's replacement, Volvo will showcase a small electric crossover. While the car will be the equivalent of an XC20, it will also get its own name. In the case of the smallest crossover in Volvo's lineup, the car will be built on Geely's SEA platform, and production will most likely be handled in China.
