Volvo Upgrades PHEV Versions of 60 and 90 Series, They Get More Power

Volvo has implemented an upgrade for the plug-in hybrid models of the 60 and 90 series. It involves fitting a bigger battery and a more powerful electric motor, which will bring more range in the electric mode, along with more power and improved throttle response.
As per Volvo's, the current 11.6 kWh battery will be replaced by an 18.8 kWh unit. That is a healthy increase in capacity, which will be reflected in range, both in the electric-only driving mode, but also in the overall range of the vehicles.
The electric motor, placed on the rear axle and only linked to the rear wheels, goes up in power from 87 to 145 horsepower. That is an increase of sixty-five percent, which will be felt whenever the gas pedal is touched.
Volvo has also implemented a single-pedal driving mode, which will be first rolled out on the XC60, S90, and V90 Recharge plug-in hybrids. The other models in the range should get it at a later date.
According to Volvo, the increase in electric range allows drivers to go up to 91 kilometers (56.54 mi miles) on a single charge, model-dependent, of course.
Research conducted by consultancy agency Sigma has previously shown that the average driver of a premium car travels less than 50 kilometers on a weekday. That means that customers of those models with access to a charging plug at home could get significant savings in fuel costs.
The models that benefit from this change are the S60 T8 AWD, V60 Recharge T6 AWD, V60 T8 AWD, XC60 Recharge T8 AWD, S90 Recharge T8 AWD, V90 Recharge T6 AWD, V90 Recharge T8 AWD, and XC90 Recharge T8 AWD.
All the models mentioned above get the same battery and an electric motor that provides 145 hp. The new battery comes with a third layer of cells, which increases the rated capacity.
The models that have Recharge T6 in their names offer a combined power of 350 hp, while the Recharge T8 ones come with a combined 426 hp.
The information regarding the new powertrains for the 60 and 90 series Volvo cars was first released by Volvo's Belgian division, but the setup will be offered across Europe. Customers in the U.S. could get them with the 2022 model year of these vehicles.
The electric motor, placed on the rear axle and only linked to the rear wheels, goes up in power from 87 to 145 horsepower. That is an increase of sixty-five percent, which will be felt whenever the gas pedal is touched.
Volvo has also implemented a single-pedal driving mode, which will be first rolled out on the XC60, S90, and V90 Recharge plug-in hybrids. The other models in the range should get it at a later date.
According to Volvo, the increase in electric range allows drivers to go up to 91 kilometers (56.54 mi miles) on a single charge, model-dependent, of course.
Research conducted by consultancy agency Sigma has previously shown that the average driver of a premium car travels less than 50 kilometers on a weekday. That means that customers of those models with access to a charging plug at home could get significant savings in fuel costs.
The models that benefit from this change are the S60 T8 AWD, V60 Recharge T6 AWD, V60 T8 AWD, XC60 Recharge T8 AWD, S90 Recharge T8 AWD, V90 Recharge T6 AWD, V90 Recharge T8 AWD, and XC90 Recharge T8 AWD.
All the models mentioned above get the same battery and an electric motor that provides 145 hp. The new battery comes with a third layer of cells, which increases the rated capacity.
The models that have Recharge T6 in their names offer a combined power of 350 hp, while the Recharge T8 ones come with a combined 426 hp.
The information regarding the new powertrains for the 60 and 90 series Volvo cars was first released by Volvo's Belgian division, but the setup will be offered across Europe. Customers in the U.S. could get them with the 2022 model year of these vehicles.