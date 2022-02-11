Volvo Turns to Kids to Explain EVs to Adults, Creates Prize for School Teachers

Volvo has announced it has launched an educational campaign on Twitter earlier this month. The company is leveraging the social network's randomized instant notification technology to obtain maximum reach, in hope that the move will raise interest in electric vehicles for a large audience.
The second part of Volvo's strategy involves school kids explaining electric vehicles to adults. All interested parties have to do is click on the Love button of a Tweet to learn more about electrification. Sounds easy enough, right?
Volvo has decided to go for this route because conversations about electric vehicles on Twitter have nearly doubled in the past year. Moreover, there are no signs of the trend slowing down. If only we could think of a person in the automotive industry who is only present on Twitter! There has to be someone who does that, but we cannot think of a name at this time, so we will move on.
The first Tweet on the matter got 392 retweets, 43 quote tweets, and 4,173 Likes, at the time of writing this article. The six-second video had over 2.4 million views since it was posted back on February 7, 2022. Volvo has prepared a series of 26 videos to explain electrification to the masses during The Big Game, but also on Twitter to anyone interested in learning more.
The Swedish marque worked with Twitter to obtain a specially branded emoji when people would use #EVasABC in their Tweets. Each user who got in on the program would get a maximum of 26 Tweets sent to them, each with a video, and only if they would press “Like” under the previous Tweet. Otherwise, the process would automatically stop. Sounds easy enough, right?
The stakes of the game were raised yet again as Volvo decided to organize a contest for fourth to eighth-grade teachers in U.S. schools. The Swedish marque asks people to nominate a teacher that fits the described criteria.
The nominee has to be someone who also is working to create a more sustainable future for the next generation by explaining what they do to deserve a trip to Volvo Headquarters in Sweden for a Volvo EV experience.
Since grade teachers in the U.S. do not make enough money to easily afford a trip across the Atlantic, all the way to Sweden, let alone visit the Volvo Headquarters, we can say it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to say the least.
However, we are not sure if flying them halfway across the world would be the most sustainable thing to do, especially if that person is focused on creating a more sustainable feature.
? This tweet to help make sense of ???? electrification— Volvo Car USA (@VolvoCarUSA) February 7, 2022
Drivers of the future are here to respond with 26 videos to clear up all those questions!#EVasABC pic.twitter.com/QgzPPvossv