Volvo to Test New Wireless Charging Tech on Small Fleet of XC40 Recharge Taxis

More on this:

1 Volvo Suspends All Car Shipments to Russia Over Kremlin’s Attack on Ukraine

2 Volvo Will Have Five EVs and Two PHEVs in the Next Few Years

3 Volvo Recalls Certain XC40 Recharge Electric SUVs for Missing or Loose Bolts

4 Volvo Donates XC40 Recharge to New York Fire Department for Training Purposes

5 Volvo to Let All Its Engines Kick the Bucket by 2030, Go for Online EV Sales