Volvo to Test New Wireless Charging Tech on Small Fleet of XC40 Recharge Taxis

Volvo Cars announced that it would start testing a new wireless charging technology in a "live city environment." The program will involve a small fleet of fully electric XC40 Recharge cars, which will be used as taxis.
The wireless charging project will run over a period of three years in Gothenburg, Sweden. Cabonline, the largest taxi company in the Nordic region, will operate the taxis, which will be charged using Momentum Dynamics' wireless charging stations in two spots across the city.
"Gothenburg Green City Zone lets us try exciting new technologies in a real environment and evaluate them over time for a potential future broader introduction," said Mats Moberg, head of Research and Development at Volvo Cars.
When a compatible vehicle stops over a charging pad set in the road, the charging begins automatically, allowing drivers to charge without having to get out of their cars. The drivers will be able to align the vehicles with the pad using the 360-degree camera system.
Volvo says that the wireless charging power will be more than 40kW for the fully electric XC40 Recharge cars, which is four times faster than a wired 11kW AC charger.
Each day, the taxis will be driven around the city for 12 hours, and in a year, they will accumulate 100,000 km (62,137 miles). Volvo will gather data during this time, as well as driver and customer feedback. The findings will be used to improve and develop alternative charging solutions for the company's future vehicles.
This wireless charging project is part of several initiatives detailed in the Gothenburg Green City Zone strategic plan, which are set to make the region greener.
For this test, Volvo is teaming up with multiple partners. In addition to Momentum Dynamics, the company's own retailer Volvo Bil will be involved, along with energy company Vattenfall, the municipal energy company Göteborg Energi and the Business Region Gothenburg.
