Volvo's M Shared Mobility Service Is Rebranding Into Volvo On Demand

With sustainability in mind, Volvo created an app that helps people shift from ownership to accessibility. In a world where urbanization is happening faster than ever, with more than 70% of the population estimated to be living in metro and urban areas by 2050, cars are plaguing the streets. Sweden is still doing good compared to other countries, but it makes sense that Volvo would first launch such an initiative in the brand’s home country.
Owning a car takes up money, time, and space that can be used otherwise. As most of us are connected at all times with technology and the internet, Volvo created M, a smart car sharing platform meant to support your urban life. It’s part of the company’s long-term aim of providing a personalized, sustainable, safe way of mobility, and making Volvo a circular business by 2040.
M has completed nearly a million journeys across Sweden and has 250,000 registered customers on the platform. According to Volvo, external analysis shows that nine privately owned cars in Swedish cities can be replaced by one shared car from Volvo Car Mobility. Magnus Fredin, Senior VP of Global Online Business at Volvo Cars, said, “Volvo On Demand will make new inroads into the evolution of flexible car access. We’re thrilled to be on this journey together. Volvo On Demand is able to reach target groups that don’t necessarily want to own a car but need occasional access to one.”
The platform’s architecture allows for advanced demand prediction and supply optimization by using AI-supported technology in their dynamic intent model.
Long-term plans for the platform include new product offers and international expansion, alongside a new and refreshed look for the app starting with September 2022. It’s nice to see that a car brand is heading in this direction of services; maybe it will inspire more manufacturers to create this kind of new business branch.
M has completed nearly a million journeys across Sweden and has 250,000 registered customers on the platform. According to Volvo, external analysis shows that nine privately owned cars in Swedish cities can be replaced by one shared car from Volvo Car Mobility. Magnus Fredin, Senior VP of Global Online Business at Volvo Cars, said, “Volvo On Demand will make new inroads into the evolution of flexible car access. We’re thrilled to be on this journey together. Volvo On Demand is able to reach target groups that don’t necessarily want to own a car but need occasional access to one.”
The platform’s architecture allows for advanced demand prediction and supply optimization by using AI-supported technology in their dynamic intent model.
Long-term plans for the platform include new product offers and international expansion, alongside a new and refreshed look for the app starting with September 2022. It’s nice to see that a car brand is heading in this direction of services; maybe it will inspire more manufacturers to create this kind of new business branch.