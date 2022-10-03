Volvo Recalls VNR Electric Truck Over Battery Issue

Twinned with the Mack LR Electric, the battery-electric version of the Volvo VN has been recalled stateside. A total of nine units are called back, split between one LR Electric and eight units of the VNR Electric.
Volvo Trucks North America was informed of the problem we’ll cover in a jiffy on June 30th, following a battery fire that occurred in a battery manufacturing plant. Akasol AG is the supplier of the suspect battery pack, a German outfit that was acquired by Michigan’s BorgWarner last year.
On September 6th, the Volvo Product Safety Working Group decided to initiate a safety investigation. Based on the supplier’s findings and concerns, the problem was brought to the attention of the Volvo Product Safety Committee with a recommendation to recall a handful of vehicles.
The safety boffins met on September 15th, and everyone agreed that a safety defect exists in the said battery pack. Volvo Trucks isn’t aware of warranty claims, field reports, accidents, or injuries related to the recall condition.
According to documents filed with the federal watchdog, the coolant line may not be fully seated and locked in, resulting in the loss of coolant. In turn, low or no coolant may lead to a short in the battery, resulting in a vehicle fire. A manufacturing defect is to blame, along with test equipment that curiously allows a partially seated connector to pass quality control testing.
Said testing equipment was taken out of service on July 29th, and two separate checks on the lock engagement on the coolant lines have been introduced for extra peace of mind. None of the nine affected trucks have been sold to customers. Being company-owned test vehicles, no dealer or owner notifications will be issued by Volvo and Mack in North America.
Given time, Volvo Trucks will inspect suspect battery packs and replace them as necessary. The suspect battery carries part number 23364826.
