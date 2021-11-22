Volvo Recalls Certain XC40 Recharge Electric SUVs for Missing or Loose Bolts

More on this:

1 Hot Wheels Legends Tour Winner Is a Swedish, British-Built, Ten-Second U.S. Gasser

2 Volvo Considers New Factory in Europe, Wants To Build More Vehicles Per Year

3 Subaru Boxer-Swapped VW Van Doesn't Need Exterior Mods to Look Wicked

4 Insane 18-SUV Battle Sees Both Crossovers and Off-Roaders Pitted Against Nature

5 Rolls-Royce’s Future Hydrogen Fuel Cell Module Could Power Ten Houses