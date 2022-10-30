Volvo Recalls 15,000 Plug-In Vehicles Over Software Issue

Volvo Car USA is calling back no fewer than 15,674 vehicles from the 60 and 90 series, namely plug-in hybrids built for the 2022 and 2023 model years. The software logic on the estimated cooling flow sets to zero on the electric drive cooling circuit when maximum cooling is requested. The inverter generator module is programmed to set available torque to zero, which prevents the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder mill from starting.
Volvo rightfully considered this problem critical, resulting in a field action for the aforementioned vehicles. The Swedish automaker is aware of no fewer than 39 reports alleging this condition. The first reports were received this past summer, with owners alleging a no-start condition plus multiple warning lights for things like reduced performance and charging system issues. The preliminary investigation was initiated on August 22nd.
Starting from October 17th, plug-in vehicles from the 60 and 90 series feature updated software. The updated software in question will be used to remedy the affected vehicles, with owner notifications to be mailed on December 8th. The supplier of the iffy software is none other than Volvo Car Corporation of Gothenburg, Sweden, as per the attached recall report.
Starting with the S60 sedan, affected vehicles were produced between April 26th, 2021 and September 29th, 2022. The V60 wagon from March 25th, 2021 to October 5th, 2022 is called back as well. The long-wheelbase S90 that Volvo dubs S90L is affected too, namely cars built in the period between April 26th, 2021 and October 8th, 2022. The XC60 carries build dates of March 23rd, 2021 to October 5th, 2022. Last, but certainly not least, the XC90 family-sized utility vehicle features build dates that range between March 25th, 2021 and October 8th, 2022 as per the report below.
To be unveiled on November 9th, the EX90 will be sold alongside the XC90 as the flagship of the Swedish automaker. The E in EX90 stands for electric, and the U.S. order books for the EX90 will open in early 2023.
