Volvo Recalls 15,000 Plug-In Vehicles Over Software Issue

Volvo Car USA is calling back no fewer than 15,674 vehicles from the 60 and 90 series, namely plug-in hybrids built for the 2022 and 2023 model years. The software logic on the estimated cooling flow sets to zero on the electric drive cooling circuit when maximum cooling is requested. The inverter generator module is programmed to set available torque to zero, which prevents the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder mill from starting.

