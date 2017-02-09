Volvo Prices U.S.-Spec V90 Wagon From $49,950

The wagon is far from dead, despite the rising popularity of the sport utility vehicle. Volvo, for example, brought the V90 wagon and V90 Cross Country to the USA
. The two family haulers are priced from $49,950 and $55,300, respectively.
Compared to the Euro-spec V90
, the U.S. model comes as standard with the R-Design visual theme. Standard goodies include 19-inch matte black diamond cut alloy wheels, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic moonroof, power sunshade, sport chassis, 8-speed automatic transmission, and the T5 engine with 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. For those who would rather all-wheel-drive, the T6 variant has that, as well as a more powerful mill: 316 hp and 295 lb-ft.
Higher up in the lineup, the Volvo
V90 Inscription boasts a more elegant grille, fancier alloys, Sensus infotainment and navigation, the dynamic chassis, as well as a flurry of safety features. Similar to the R-Design, the Inscription starts with the T5 FWD
($51,950) and ends with the T6 AWD
($57,950).
The V90 Cross Country
, meanwhile, comes only in T6 AWD specification. For $55,300, the allroader comes with a lot of goodies from the get-go, although the options list happens to be quite lengthy. Other than the off-road aesthetics, the V90 Cross Country also features 8.3 inches of ground clearance.
With all seats in place, cargo volume stands at 561 liters or 19.8 cubic feet. When the rear seats are folded flat into the floor, capacity goes up to 1,526 liters or 53.89 cu.ft. On an ending note, Volvo’s U.S. division offers V90 customers the full Scandinavian experience to those who choose Overseas Delivery.
Opt for that, and you receive a tour of the factory in Sweden
, after which you can drive the car throughout Europe and drop it off at a designated port for shipping to the USA. The Overseas Delivery option is available via Volvo’s Concierge service, by calling the following number: 1-800-631-1667.