Volvo Penta to Make Electric Fire Engine, Ready to Put Out Those Battery Fires

The early modern days of electric vehicles gave birth to a series of fears advertised by would-be owners, but mostly by people who wanted nothing to do with the phenomena and were glad to put a nail in the EV's coffin.
The first one, of course, was the fear of electrocution. You sat inches away from high voltage cables, so surely you were one unfortunate accident away from having your seat turned into an electrocution chair, right?
While that myth was being debunked, reports of EV batteries catching fire started circulating on the web. Smartphone batteries exploding didn't help either, so soon enough the fear of electrocution was quickly replaced by the equally terrifying fear of catching fire.
EVs have been proven not to be any more prone to sudden combustion than any other type of vehicle (ask any Lamborghini owner), but the image of smoldering EVs stuck with the public. Nothing better than an electric fire engine, then, to wash it away with its high-power water cannon.
Enter Volvo Penta and Rosenbauer, the two companies behind the Concept Fire Truck (CFT). The giant mobile battery-powered fire extinguisher is set for release next year, which means the project is way into its final stages and almost ready to go.
Rosenbauer is responsible for all things fire enginey, while Volvo Penta takes care of the vehicle's all-important powertrain. The two companies had worked together before, only this time the noisy and messy diesel engine provided by Volvo Penta will be swapped for a clean and stealthy electric motor.
We don't know the exact setup of the electric fire truck yet, but given it'll have to ferry a large tank full of water around it's probably going to pack a decent amount of muscle. The electric powertrain adds some unwanted weight, but it also provides huge amounts of instant torque without the need for a complicated gearbox, so it's probably a trade-off worth having.
Then there's also the fact that fire engines don't usually travel great distances, so unlike your electric daily commuter, maximum range won't be an issue here. Still, as the name suggests, the Concept Fire Truck will only act as a pilot program to test if the current EV technology is ready to take over, so we'll have to give it some time before deciding whether to go wide or not.
While that myth was being debunked, reports of EV batteries catching fire started circulating on the web. Smartphone batteries exploding didn't help either, so soon enough the fear of electrocution was quickly replaced by the equally terrifying fear of catching fire.
EVs have been proven not to be any more prone to sudden combustion than any other type of vehicle (ask any Lamborghini owner), but the image of smoldering EVs stuck with the public. Nothing better than an electric fire engine, then, to wash it away with its high-power water cannon.
Enter Volvo Penta and Rosenbauer, the two companies behind the Concept Fire Truck (CFT). The giant mobile battery-powered fire extinguisher is set for release next year, which means the project is way into its final stages and almost ready to go.
Rosenbauer is responsible for all things fire enginey, while Volvo Penta takes care of the vehicle's all-important powertrain. The two companies had worked together before, only this time the noisy and messy diesel engine provided by Volvo Penta will be swapped for a clean and stealthy electric motor.
We don't know the exact setup of the electric fire truck yet, but given it'll have to ferry a large tank full of water around it's probably going to pack a decent amount of muscle. The electric powertrain adds some unwanted weight, but it also provides huge amounts of instant torque without the need for a complicated gearbox, so it's probably a trade-off worth having.
Then there's also the fact that fire engines don't usually travel great distances, so unlike your electric daily commuter, maximum range won't be an issue here. Still, as the name suggests, the Concept Fire Truck will only act as a pilot program to test if the current EV technology is ready to take over, so we'll have to give it some time before deciding whether to go wide or not.