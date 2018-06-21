autoevolution
 

Volvo Open U.S. Plant with the Launch of the S60

21 Jun 2018, 8:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
On Wednesday, Swedish manufacturer pulled the wraps off the new S60, the first car in its history to be manufactured at a facility in the United States.
109 photos
Volvo U.S. facilityVolvo U.S. facilityVolvo U.S. facilityVolvo U.S. facilityVolvo U.S. facilityVolvo U.S. facilityVolvo U.S. facilityVolvo U.S. facilityVolvo U.S. facilityVolvo U.S. facilityVolvo U.S. facilityVolvo U.S. facilityVolvo U.S. facilityVolvo U.S. facilityVolvo U.S. facilityVolvo U.S. facility2019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,795
The S60 is the first model to roll off the assembly lines of the company’s first American facility. It took Volvo only three years to erect the plant in Berkeley County, South Carolina, and now the facility is gearing up to reach the production goal of 100,000 cars per year (production capacity for the plant is about 150,000 cars per year).

The road to that goal would however not be easy, nor will it be quick. The S60 would officially enter mass production this fall, and it is to be followed in 2021 by the new generation of the XC90 and several other plug-in hybrids. All models are to be sold both internally and externally by Volvo.

To support the production through the expansion of capabilities, Volvo will invest $1.1 billion in the facility. When it is fully operational, the plant will employ 4,000 people, 1,500 of which in the first year.

“The Charleston plant establishes the US as our third home market,” said in a statement Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo CEO.

“The sedan segment and the SPA platform’s proven ability to boost profitability offer significant growth opportunities for Volvo Cars in the US and globally.”

As for the S60 that was launched on Wednesday, the car will be sold in the U.S. from $36,795 including the $995 destination charge. There will be three engines available at launch: the 2-liter turbo T5 delivering 250-hp, the T6 supercharged with 316 horsepower and the T8 plug-in hybrid developing 400 hp.

There will also be a Polestar Engineered package for the T8, that would provide an increase in power to 415 hp. The package also includes new lightweight wheels design with Brembo mono-block golden-painted brake calipers and multi-link front and rear suspension fitted with Öhlins shock absorbers.
Volvo Volvo S60 volvo u.s. south carolina
The Judgemental Uber Guy Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Use the Bush Winch Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Booth Girls Have Cooties Drifting Guide for Dummies Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 
 