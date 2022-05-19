Volvo Now Offering Cutting-Edge Air Purification Technology in New 90 and 60 Series Models

According to data courtesy of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Allergy Organization, hundreds of millions of people worldwide are negatively affected by allergies, asthma and air pollution each year. In order to combat this reality, Volvo is looking to offer its customers better air quality inside its latest models, featuring cutting-edge air purification systems.
The Swedish carmaker is a big fan of clean air and is looking to make continuous improvements in this field, starting with the Advanced Air Cleaner system, which is part of the latest air purification technology available on new 90 and 60 series models.
This system has been certified asthma and allergy friendly by Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) and is said to remove up to 99.9% of grass, tree and weed pollen allergens from the incoming air.
“By helping our customers improve the air quality inside their Volvo car, we will help reduce the adverse health effects associated with air pollution, allergens and fine particulates,” said Volvo health effects expert, Dr. Maria Bernander.
“In addition to personal health benefits, studies have shown cleaner air can also help boost concentration which can help you stay more focused during the drive.”
Furthermore, people who own latest-gen Volvo cars will be able to assess whether to purify the air in the cabin with the help of live data showing the actual outdoor pollen and air quality levels, courtesy of an in-house developed app. In turn, this makes Volvo the first carmaker to provide live data of outdoor pollen levels to drivers.
These new models also feature a sensor that measures PM 2.5 levels inside the cabin, allowing users to compare those levels to the ones outside – PM 2.5 levels are used to measure air quality, which can be very useful in urban areas. Volvo’s Advanced Air Cleaner can keep 95% of all PM 2.5 particles out of the cabin.
As if this wasn’t good enough, the carmaker’s air purification tech will also remove over 97% of airborne viruses that try to enter the cabin via the air filter, while removing existing viral levels in the vehicle by up to 95%.
