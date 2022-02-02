Volvo Launches Free Tire Puncture and Windshield Chip Repair Service, but Not for Everyone

Well, isn’t this thoughtful? Volvo just launched a free (you read that correctly, FREE) tire puncture and windshield chip repair service, available to every single one of its customers. Here’s the catch: it’s for the UK only, so this is where we put on our sad faces.
On the one hand, it’s understandable. UK motorists tend to face worn-out road surfaces more often than drivers cruising around in other major global car markets. In fact, punctured tires and stone-chipped windshields are quite common there.
The plan, when viable, is for Volvo retailers to provide customers with this free puncture or windshield chip repair service on Volvo models of any age, helping people get safely back on the road again as soon as possible.
Owners can take their car to any Volvo retailer in the UK, where the damage can be checked to determine whether a repair is safe and possible. In most instances, the repair can be done on the spot, while the customer waits. Again, it’s free of charge. And naturally, the process is carried out by qualified Volvo technicians, which should offer additional peace of mind.
Now, if the damage isn’t repairable, the retailer will advise the customer on how to proceed next, and if the latter wishes, a new tire or new windshield will be installed on the vehicle – not free of charge, obviously. They are running a business, after all.
“As well as reducing the nuisance factor of minor damage, this new service helps keep cars in safe condition and, in the case of windscreens, can prevent chips leading to cracks and more costly replacements. We value all Volvo drivers, no matter how old their car might be, and this new service is the perfect way to help them stay safe, secure and mobile,” explained Volvo UK exec Kristian Elvefors.
So, what about back home in the United States? Volvo does offer a somewhat similar service, but you must opt for an Increased Protection plan first, which you pay for. Then, you can have tire and wheel coverage, which reimburses you for repairs or replacements due to road hazards, which are defined as debris on the road surface or potholes and such.
This plan doesn’t cover cosmetic damage or damage incurred while driving off-road or from a collision with a curb or another vehicle. Yeah, it's not quite the same, is it?
