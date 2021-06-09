Volvo Jumps on the Ionity Train, Recharging a… Recharge to Cost 0,35 EUR/kWh

There’s a lot of money to be made with electric vehicles, and not only by producing and selling them. Unlike with ICE vehicles, where it was impossible for carmakers to jump in and make their own gas stations, almost anyone with enough imagination and money can jump in and set the basis for a bright future in the EV recharging industry, if we can call it that.
One of the first ones to get the clue that there’s money to be made here were the German carmakers and a single American one. BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were joined by Ford into what is now Ionity, one of the largest recharging solutions providers in Europe.
Presently, there are some 400 Ionity stations spread throughout the continent, with an average of six charging points per station and a high-speed capacity of up to 350 kW. Rates vary, depending on a lot of factors, including the make of the car or the country you’re in (see full list of prices here).
As said, depending on the EV you drive you might get preferential rates. The average across Europe is 0.79 EUR/kWh ($0.96) when using the 350 kW chargers, but if say you drive a Taycan, you’ll pay about half that, €0.33/kWh ($0.40).
As of July 1, owners of Volvo’s electric Recharge models will have access to Ionity stations as well with preferential prices. In the case of the Swedish-made cars, the rates have been set at €0,35/kWh ($0.43), which for the XC40 with a 78 kWh battery would mean a total cost of €27 ($33), if say you were to go from depleted to full. These rates, however, are only valid for the the first 12 months of ownership.
To support the Ionity access, Volvo says it will redesign its current app to become a “consolidated digital charging platform” and include things like navigation to charging stations, remote control of charging, charging notifications and payments. No date for when the redesigned app will be ready was announced, and until then owners will have to use the Plugsurfing card or the Plugsurfing app to benefit from these prices.
