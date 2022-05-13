Volvo XC40 Sends BMW, Jeep, and Defender Vibes, Is a Freemason at Heart

More on this:

1 Volvo Details 2023 XC40 for the U.S. Market, Arriving at Dealers This Summer

2 The Working Man's Ferrari C8 Is Worth Less Than You Can Afford, Pal!

3 Mercedes S-Class Brabus, Maybach, AMG, V12 Has 'Em All, Penicillin Would Probably Cure It

4 The Blue-Collar Ferrari Is Finally Here, Looks Just Like a Corvette C8

5 Electric Volvo XC40 MSRP Announced, Prepare At Least $53,990