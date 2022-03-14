Volvo Improves Recharge T8 AWD Models to 455 HP and 41 Miles of EV Driving Range

Back when Volvo announced that it was no longer developing turbo diesel engines, some people were surprised over the Swedish automaker’s decision. But with Chinese funding, the Gothenburg-based company made plug-in hybrids the norm as the industry as a whole is transitioning to all-electric power due to draconian fuel economy and emission regulations.
With gasoline prices at a 14-year high in the United States of America, the peeps at Volvo decided that it’s high time for their 90 and 60 series to be improved with more driving range in zero-emission mode. The Recharge T8 AWD powertrain that’s built around a four-cylinder engine is now capable of 35 to 41 miles (56 to 66 kilometers) as per the Environmental Protection Agency, figures that are genuinely adequate for the daily grind.
How did Volvo improve its EPA-rated estimates? For starters, the lithium-ion battery now features a third layer of cells that increases nominal capacity from 11.6 to 18.8 kWh. Even more surprisingly for the automaker that limits all of its automobiles to 112 miles per hour (180 kilometers per hour) due to safety, the Swedes have also improved the rear-mounted electric motor from 87 to 143 horsepower for a combined output of 455 plug-in ponies and up to 523 pound-feet (709 Nm). Pretty impressive specs, not gonna lie…
The redesigned electric motor is also said to enable better all-wheel-drive capability. It’s also mandatory to mention one-pedal driving for the XC90 and S90 in the first instance. And finally, we’re presented with unspecified improvements for the VEP4 twin-charged engine that combines a turbo with a blower. These upgrades improve power at low revs and take-off while ensuring a more refined electrified drive with reduced tailpipe emissions.
“For many customers, a plug-in hybrid is their first experience in driving electric,” declared Anders Gustafsson, president and CEO at Volvo Car USA. “This upgrade will show so many the benefits of an electric future, and serve as a stepping stone on their own journey toward full electrification.”
