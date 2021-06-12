Volvo Fuel Pump Fuse Issue Prompts Recall of 85,550 Vehicles in the U.S.

5 Ram Recalls 450,000 Heavy-Duty Trucks Over Wheels That May Fall Off

A company that cemented its place in the world of automobiles through safety features, Volvo is calling back 85,550 vehicles over a problem that’s very unnatural for the Swedish manufacturer. As fate would have it, the cars and SUVs in question were built with 15-amp fuses even though their fuel pumps are rated at 20 amperes. 22 photos ECM shuts off the fuel delivery module due to electrical current peaks, preventing the fuel pump from operating again. In other words, these vehicles need higher-amp fuses to start again.



In the case of plug-in hybrid vehicles, NHTSA that it’s aware of 46 instances of the 15-amp fuse blowing up.



According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , the supplier of these fuses is Vitesco Technologies GmbH of Germany and known owners will be informed by first-class mail of the recall on August 1st. The remedy, obviously enough, comes in the guise of a 20-ampere fuse.



From smallest to largest, the nameplates included in this recall are the 2019 to 2020 model year S60 sedan, V60 wagon, V60 Cross Country, XC60 crossover, S90 sedan, V90 wagon, V90 Cross Country, and XC90 crossover. Owners can take matters into their own hands by calling the automaker’s customer service hotline at 1-800-458-1552 or by checking the vehicle identification number with the NHTSA.



Download attachment: Volvo fuel pump recall 2021 (PDF)