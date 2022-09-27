Volvo EX90 (Embla) Illustrated With EV Oomph and Evolutionary Scandinavian DNA

Mere days ago, the premium Swedish automaker finally revealed some details regarding the third generation of its flagship SUV. Now, of course, it already travels across the CGI roads of the virtual realm.
Long rumored to be called EXC90 or Embla, the new Volvo has finally settled on something that has nothing to do with the current ‘Recharge’ designation for EVs. So, the third iteration of the mid-size luxury SUV will simply be called EX90 instead of XC90 and will not only be sustainable but also the company’s safest model ever. Yep, and it even comes with something dubbed as the Driver Understanding System.
Anyway, for now, all we have from Volvo is a vague, minimalist silhouette that helped its executives present the details in a techy yet clean Scandinavian way. No worries, though, as those who are impatient about the looks of the upcoming flagship high rider can just throw a glance at the digital interpretation tucked in the gallery above.
It arrives courtesy of the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), who brings to life his CGI vision of how Volvo will transform the mid-size Luxo-SUV from something dedicated to families and fun but still way too ICE for their new credo into a full EV. Sure, the pixel master is not getting into the technical details, but it is plain and obvious his EX90 (Embla) interpretation has nothing but the new eco-Scandinavian lifestyle in mind.
By the way, while Volvo promises that its all-new EX90 will be packed with sensors to help its human drivers make up to 20% fewer errors that result in accidents, this unofficial SUV is devoid of any bulky and unsightly sensor pod, even though there is also a promise of an advanced LiDAR system. As for the powertrain, it remains to be seen if Volvo will be capable of duking it out with rivals such as Tesla’s Model X – if not in terms of performance, at least as far as range is concerned.
Anyway, for now, all we have from Volvo is a vague, minimalist silhouette that helped its executives present the details in a techy yet clean Scandinavian way. No worries, though, as those who are impatient about the looks of the upcoming flagship high rider can just throw a glance at the digital interpretation tucked in the gallery above.
It arrives courtesy of the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), who brings to life his CGI vision of how Volvo will transform the mid-size Luxo-SUV from something dedicated to families and fun but still way too ICE for their new credo into a full EV. Sure, the pixel master is not getting into the technical details, but it is plain and obvious his EX90 (Embla) interpretation has nothing but the new eco-Scandinavian lifestyle in mind.
By the way, while Volvo promises that its all-new EX90 will be packed with sensors to help its human drivers make up to 20% fewer errors that result in accidents, this unofficial SUV is devoid of any bulky and unsightly sensor pod, even though there is also a promise of an advanced LiDAR system. As for the powertrain, it remains to be seen if Volvo will be capable of duking it out with rivals such as Tesla’s Model X – if not in terms of performance, at least as far as range is concerned.