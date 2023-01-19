Volvo Electric Minivan for China Hinted, Will Reportedly Launch This Year

More on this:

1 China’s Geely Is Slowly Taking Over the World, Sells Over 2.3 Million Cars in 2022

2 Volvo EX30 Prototypes Filmed While Being Tested Around China

3 Volvo Sees Double-Digit Sales Drop in 2022, Blames Supply Chain Issues, COVID Lockdowns

4 New Volvo EX90 Makes U.S. Debut at CES 2023, First Deliveries Scheduled for Early 2024

5 Volvo's Digital Minivan Needs a Name, Care to Christen It?