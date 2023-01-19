Volvo Electric Minivan for China Hinted, Will Reportedly Launch This Year

After further tapping into the world of high-end electric vehicles with the EX90 crossover, Volvo is now plotting a zero-emission minivan for China, or so a recent report indicates anyway.
A supposed slide presentation shown by the Volvo Cars Greater China Sales Company President, Qin Peiji, reveals a bunch of vehicles that will launch locally this year. The list comprises the XC40 BEV, C40, EX90, EX90 Excellence, which will apparently be a more luxurious version of the battery-electric crossover, another undisclosed high-rider, and a minivan.
The image revealing these models was shared by CarNewsChina, which claims that the Volvo people carrier will be built on the Geely SEA electric vehicle platform, otherwise shared with the Zeekr 009. The quoted outlet reports that the chassis hard points will be identical, and that it will feature the exact same drivetrain. Building it on an existing platform will help Volvo keep the research and development costs in check.
If that is indeed correct, then you should expect it to boast a combined 536 hp (544 ps/400 kW) from its dual-motor setup, which allows the Zeekr 009 to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.5 seconds from a standstill. This makes it just as fast as some of the most impressive super crossovers on sale today, and it is probably the quickest production minivan out there.
Feeding energy to the two motors is a lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt battery pack, with a 140 kWh capacity. This enables an electric range of 511 miles (822 km) on the optimistic CLTP cycle, and chances are that the Volvo derivative will have a similar autonomy. It should be pricier than the Zeekr 009, on the other hand, which ranges between 499,000 and 588,000 yuan (equal to $73,804-$86,967 at today’s exchange rates), depending on the selected trim level.
In terms of visuals, the yet-unnamed electric Volvo MPV should retain the boxy shape of its cousin, albeit featuring different front and rear ends. It will likely get different wheels, and maybe some new colors, and the changes could continue on the inside, where instead of the tablet-like infotainment system, it could get the same portrait-oriented screen found on the EX90, joined by a similar (if not identical) digital instrument cluster, and new upholstery and trim, among other stuff.
According to the same quoted outlet, Volvo’s electric minivan is expected to be previewed by a concept in the third quarter of the year, and to be followed by the final production version shortly after, which is believed to be due before the end of 2023. In all likelihood, the model will be offered strictly in the People’s Republic, so don’t hold your breath for a possible arrival in Western markets, where such body styles are not as popular as they used to be.
