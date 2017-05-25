Volvo Drove an S60 Polestar at the 'Ring and Kept Its Time Secret For a Year

Last year, after the WTCC race held at the Nurburgring, Volvo
’s racing team did not rush to leave the track.
Instead, Cyan Racing, as the Volvo works team is known, took a stock automobile on the most demanding track in the world
. They filmed the whole run, and it was a timed lap that was surprisingly quick. However, you may not have heard about it, and neither did we, because someone decided to keep things secret.
Volvo Polestar officials explained that they absorbed many lessons from that Nurburgring run, and they already applied the improvements to the race car that will come back to the track this year. Future road cars will also benefit from the undescribed knowledge gained on the Nordschleife.
According to the officials of the brand, we will learn more about the entire thing once the team completes the 2017 WTCC Race of Germany, which takes place on the famed track. We expect them to reveal a video of the onboard, which should show just how fast and hard it was driven on the famous track.
Fortunately, they posted a teaser video of the entire run, and it even features the time that was accomplished by the quickest Volvo ever
manufactured for the road. It was clocked at 7:51.110, which is faster than what a BMW M4 achieved in 2015.
When compared to older models, it is still incredibly quick, surpassing times of cars like the 2004 Ford GT, 2003 Lamborghini Gallardo, 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo S, 2005 Ferrari F430, 2003 Porsche 911 GT3, and many more cars that took more than seven minutes and 52 seconds to dance around the ‘Ring.
If you are somehow not impressed by the S60 Polestar
, we will have you know that it comes with a twincharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine that develops 367 HP
and 346 lb-ft (470 Nm). The unit can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.7 seconds, just as fast as a 2017 Audi S4 or a 2017 Ford Focus RS.