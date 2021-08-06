Volvo Donates XC40 Recharge to New York Fire Department for Training Purposes

5 Is The 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge EV Worth Buying Despite its Mediocre Range?

Volvo USA has donated an XC40 Recharge electric crossover to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), which will be used by first responders for training purposes, to better understand how these vehicles work. 10 photos



For instance, first responders have to know where they should attempt to cut in order to free trapped occupants, and the



Present at the handover event, alongside Volvo USA’s President and CEO, Anders Gustafsson, and VP of the Northeast Region, Eric Miller, Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro thanked the Swedish automaker for the donation.



“With the number of electric vehicles on the road growing each day, it’s critical that FDNY members have the ability to train on extrications, fires, and other potential incidents involving them. Thanks to the FDNY Foundation’s support and this generous donation from Volvo, our members will be even better trained and more prepared to respond to these incidents, and continue to bravely protect New Yorkers.”



The





