Volvo Discontinues V90 Wagon From U.S. Market, Cross Country Still Is Available

As with manual transmissions, the family-hauling wagon is a near-extinct species in the United States of America. Volvo is the latest automaker to phase out a longroof in the guise of the V90, which is going out with a whimper instead of a bang after the 2021 model year over bad sales.
What do you mean by that? “Bad” as in 1,453 units from 2017 to 2020, which is peanuts in comparison to the 132,616 units of the XC90 sold in the same period. On the upside, MotorTrend reports that Volvo will keep selling the V90 Cross Country and the V60 wagon will stick around as well.
At the moment of writing, the V90 carries a sticker price of $51,800 excluding destination charge while the Subaru Outback-rivaling V90 Cross Country is a little more peppered at $54,900. The V60 and V60 Cross Country are obviously more affordable at $40,950 and $45,450 in the U.S.
If you still want a V90 over the faux-crossover V90 Cross Country, prepare to choose between two visual themes (Inscription and R-Design) and two powertrains. The front-wheel-drive T5 is the most economical of the lot at 33 miles to the gallon (7.1 liters per 100 kilometers) on the highway while the T6 all-wheel drive promises 32 mpg (7.3 l/100 km) for an extra $6,000.
Available in eight colors for the body and four interior flavors, the V90 can be spruced up with heated washers integrated into the wiper blades for just $750 as part of the Climate Package. Being a family car, the Scandinavian longroof is also available with a child booster seat with a leather-wrapped backrest that allows kiddos between 4 and 10 years old to travel safely.
Based on the Scalable Product Architecture, the 90 series will soon be spruced up by the all-new SPA II for the successor of the XC90. Emphasis on “successor” because Volvo said that it’s abandoning the alphanumeric nomenclature in favor of proper names for the all-electric SUV.
