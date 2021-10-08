Volvo Creates Luxury Bag Made From Sustainable Material Found in Its Cars' Interiors

More on this:

1 Volvo Recalls 260,000 Vehicles After Airbag-Related Fatality

2 The Grim Sleeper Is Proof That Even a Volvo 960 Hearse Makes for a Good Camper

3 Future Volvo EVs Will Be Completely Leather-Free as Carmaker Stands up for Animal Welfare

4 Mercedes-Benz Creates Daring Fashion Collection Using Its Car Airbags

5 Touratech Has a New Line of Tank Bags, Ready to Take You on Two-Wheeled Adventures