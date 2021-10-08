Volvo Creates Luxury Bag Made From Sustainable Material Found in Its Cars' Interiors

After recently announcing its plans to switch to 100 percent leather-free electric cars, Volvo continues its journey toward sustainability through a partnership with fashion brand 3.1 Phillip Lim. The result of this collab is a designer weekend bag made of biomaterials found in Volvo cars.
Nordico is the name of the material created by the automaker and it mostly consists of textiles made from recycled PET bottles and corks from the wine industry. It is the same material that Volvo plans to use in its next generation of electric cars. The Swedish car manufacturer stated that by 2025, it wants 25 percent of the material in its new vehicles to only consist of recycled and bio-based content.
It is why Volvo has teamed up with Phillip Lim, a responsible fashion advocate who is renowned for creating luxury items using alternative materials such as algae for his apparel and accessories.
According to Volvo, the Phillip Lim and Volvo weekend bag was inspired by the essence of Scandinavian design and by tomorrow’s materials. It comes with a double strap, a special signature pouch, and features discreet storage.
Lim added that this collab was an instant alignment of values, as sustainability has been a part of his fashion brand ever since the beginning. The purpose has always been to find new materials while still achieving a high design, which is the ultimate luxury.
Unfortunately, the accessory is not available for purchase but a limited number of bags will be offered to customers through giveaways, charity auctions, and competitions.
Volvo considers that progressive car makers shouldn’t be focused solely on reducing CO2 emissions, with respect for animal welfare being on top of its priorities as well. That is why going leather-free inside its electric cars is the right step in addressing this issue.
The Swedish automaker also stated that it will continue to offer wool blend options as well, from certified suppliers able to source the wool responsibly.
