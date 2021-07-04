Volvo Cars Reports Impressing Half-Year Sales Figures, XC40 Is at the Top

Over the past few years, Volvo Cars have made a huge leap towards the future with their cars, and they continue to push on for a better world not just for their customers, but for everyone on the planet. Volvo is one of the most dedicated brands when it comes to switching to EVs, and their sales figures are a reflection of their work.
We're already halfway through 2021, and Volvo Cars have just released some information regarding their results so far. This is their strongest first-half-year sales report ever, with a considerable increase over last year, which was quite difficult for everyone around the globe. Looking at their June 2021 results versus June 2020 ones, they've sold almost 7,000 more vehicles.
Europe is still their strongest market, with 28,695 cars being sold in June this year, as opposed to 28,314 in June of 2020. But percentage-wise, both China and the United States have brought the best results, with a 10.4% and an 18% increase respectively, when comparing the sales figures from the last month to those of June 2020. In total, Volvo Cars have sold 68,224 last month alone.
While June 2021 versus June 2020 shows an 11% increase in sales, things look considerably better when looking at the results achieved over the first six months of the year. Between January and June of 2020, Volvo Cars managed to sell 269,962 vehicles in total, but business seems to be booming this year, as they've taken that figure up to 380,757, which accounts for a 41% increase.
And Volvo's commitment towards electrification becomes clear the moment you look at how sales of Recharge models have evolved. 24.6% of all cars sold this year were Recharge models, and that represents an almost 150% increase compared to the same January-June period in 2020. Looking at the most successful models the brand has to offer, it's still the SUVs that are in the lead.
The XC40 has been the most popular of all Volvos this year, as 118,121 units have been sold so far. The XC60 was not all that far behind, with 113,500 units, while the XC90 was the least demanded out of the three, at 54,177 units sold. Volvo aims that by 2025, 50% of all the vehicles they will be selling will be fully electric.
Europe is still their strongest market, with 28,695 cars being sold in June this year, as opposed to 28,314 in June of 2020. But percentage-wise, both China and the United States have brought the best results, with a 10.4% and an 18% increase respectively, when comparing the sales figures from the last month to those of June 2020. In total, Volvo Cars have sold 68,224 last month alone.
While June 2021 versus June 2020 shows an 11% increase in sales, things look considerably better when looking at the results achieved over the first six months of the year. Between January and June of 2020, Volvo Cars managed to sell 269,962 vehicles in total, but business seems to be booming this year, as they've taken that figure up to 380,757, which accounts for a 41% increase.
And Volvo's commitment towards electrification becomes clear the moment you look at how sales of Recharge models have evolved. 24.6% of all cars sold this year were Recharge models, and that represents an almost 150% increase compared to the same January-June period in 2020. Looking at the most successful models the brand has to offer, it's still the SUVs that are in the lead.
The XC40 has been the most popular of all Volvos this year, as 118,121 units have been sold so far. The XC60 was not all that far behind, with 113,500 units, while the XC90 was the least demanded out of the three, at 54,177 units sold. Volvo aims that by 2025, 50% of all the vehicles they will be selling will be fully electric.