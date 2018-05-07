Volvo Cars Can Now Talk to Volvo Trucks

Car-to-car communication is perhaps the next big step in making cars safer in the following years. Using various technologies, carmakers around the world are trying to find ways to make vehicles alert each other of possible dangers, but full-scale of such a system is still years away.

Starting this year, selected Volvo trucks sold in Sweden and Norway will be sharing live and anonymized data with Volvo cars equipped with the Hazard Light Alert system.



This system is linked to the car’s hazard lights and kicks in as soon as the driver switches them on. When that happens, an alert is sent to all nearby Volvo cars connected to the cloud service, warning drivers to help avoid potential accidents.



For now, this system is only available on cars sold in Sweden and Norway since 2016. The models fitted with it are all 90 and 60 series, as well as the



“Sharing real-time safety data based on our connected safety technology can help avoid accidents,” said Malin Ekholm, Volvo’s Safety Center VP.



“The more vehicles we have sharing safety data in real time, the safer our roads become. We look forward to establishing further collaborations with other partners who share our commitment to traffic safety.”



Linking Volvo cars with the Volvo trucks marks the first time the Swedes share this type of technology with an outside company. Although wearing the same name, the two companies are distinct entities since 1999.



