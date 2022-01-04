Volta Zero EV Truck to Feature Integrated Navigation Services From HERE Technologies

EV commercial vehicle manufacturer Volta Trucks has confirmed that its upcoming Volta Zero delivery truck will feature integrated navigation services courtesy of HERE Technologies. The Zero will come with a Range Assistant, a feature created by HERE specifically for inner-city deliveries.
The Range Assistant offers trucks a range prediction function, allowing for route planning with multiple delivery stops. Functions such as searching, real-time traffic and voice guidance will be available for drivers both on and offline.
Through HERE Navigation, Volta Trucks can use the former’s navigation-as-a-service model, with benefits including lower costs, improved scalability and a unique infotainment system that can be configured and monitored by customers remotely. Meanwhile, secure data transfer between the truck and the cloud enhances both safety and privacy.
“I’m delighted to confirm HERE as the provider of our navigation system for the Volta Zero, including the integration of what3words. HERE Technologies is another world-class partner for Volta Trucks, delivering the full features of embedded navigation but with the user experience of a mobile navigation application. With HERE Navigation, we can provide innovative and differentiated experiences to our drivers while simplifying our supply chain – a key benefit supporting our accelerated route to market,” said Volta Trucks chief product officer, Ian Collins.
Speaking of what3words, it is a geolocation technology, allowing you to identify a location in a manner that is more precise than simply using a street address. This system works by dividing the world into a grid of three-meter squares, giving each square a unique combination of three random words: a what3words address.
Drivers can then enter these what3words addresses directly into their infotainment systems, which in turn allows them to navigate to a location that can be as specific as the entrance of a building or a loading bay – ideal for when you have trucks in need of making multiple deliveries in a single day.
