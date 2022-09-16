Volta Zero EV Truck Completes Rigorous Hot Weather Test Program in Southern Italy

Full electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, Volta Trucks, has recently completed a rigorous hot weather test program for its 16-ton Volta Zero EV model.
Testing took place over a period of six weeks at the Nardo Technical Center in Southern Italy, the goal being to make sure the Volta Zero could deliver “outstanding” levels of reliability and durability once series production kicks off early next year for customer spec vehicles.
Company engineers completed over 2,500 km (1,550 miles) of customer-focused driving cycles at highway, town and city speeds, in temperatures of up to 39 degrees Celsius (102 F) during the day and 28 degrees Celsius (82 F) at night – pushing the air conditioning system and thermal management of the battery and powertrain to extremes, all for the sake of reliability.
“The completion of our hot weather testing program marks another important milestone in the development and delivery of the Volta Zero. The testing allows our engineers to incorporate their latest findings in the series production of customer specification vehicles, ensuring the Volta Zero will deliver a reliable and durable experience for future customers,” said Volta Trucks chief product officer, Ian Collins.
While the Volta Zero is unlikely to go exploring outside of its natural urban habitat, the company also tested it over dustier surfaces, which provided a tough challenge for the truck’s chassis, pushing the suspension, steering, traction control and braking system “beyond the expected limit” of regular customer usage.
Furthermore, dust accumulation was studied for cabin and load box ingress, as well as how it affects components like the lights, wipers and various panels.
In other recent news, Volta Trucks will enter the North American market with the Volta Zero Class 7 model, which is the equivalent to the existing European 16-ton truck. A fleet of 100 test units will be introduced in mid-2023, with production scheduled to commence in 2024.
