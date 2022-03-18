Volta Zero Electric Truck Completes Its Winter Testing Program With Flying Colors

The so-called world’s first purpose-built, full-electric truck designed for urban logistics has completed its winter testing program with flying colors, marking yet another milestone in Volta Trucks’ journey to start the production of its Zero.
Everybody knows Scandinavian winters are harsh and challenging, which is why the 16-ton Volta Zero truck had to prove its worth inside the Arctic Circle in northern Sweden. Aiming to evaluate the vehicle’s technical aspects in extreme conditions, the engineers at Volta Trucks put the Zero truck through a rigorous regime of tests meant to confirm that it is reliable in any weather and temperature scenarios.
The winter tests focused on checking the thermal stability of the battery, the defrosting and demisting of the cabin, the interior thermal comfort of the electric truck, and mileage accumulation when carrying different cargo weights. All these were verified while using the Volta Zero in temperatures as low as -22 degrees Fahrenheit (-30 C).
It was a grueling program to undertake but it was also an important box to check as the company is getting closer to starting series production of the vehicle, hopefully later this year.
Volta Zero has recently and successfully completed the cold-weather testing phase, as confirmed by Ian Collins, Volta Trucks CPO. He explained that even though it is unlikely that customers from the company’s launch markets (such as London and Paris) will experience those kinds of conditions, it was still necessary to push the truck to the extremes. It was the best way to ensure that Volta Trucks can deliver the highest levels of quality and reliability from the very customer vehicles produced.
Weighing 16 tons and boasting ranges of 95 to 125 miles (150 to 200 km) on a charge, Volta Zero aims to have a significant impact on the environment, promising to cut down CO2 emissions by 1.2 million tons in the next three years.
The full-electric truck has a modern design, a payload of 18,960 lb (8,600 kg), and features a sustainable construction with biodegradable exterior panels. It also eliminates the use of precious metals by being equipped with Lithium Iron Phosphates batteries. Volta Zero gives the driver wide, 220-degree visibility, thanks to its glass house-style cab design.
Volta Trucks plans to start the production of the Volta Zero by the end of 2022.
