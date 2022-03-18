Volta Zero Electric Truck Completes Its Winter Testing Program With Flying Colors

More on this:

1 Volta Truck's Latest Funding Round Brought the Company an Additional $257 Million

2 Volta Zero Electric Delivery Truck Prototype Now in Production at Bespoke UK Facility

3 The Dutch Are Next in Line to Be Introduced to the Volta Zero Electric Truck

4 Volta Trucks Starts Real-World Testing of Prototype Zero in Logistics Center

5 Volta Zero Is Taking the Trucking World by Storm, Prototype Chassis Ready to Go