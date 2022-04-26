Volta Trucks Unveils 7.5 and 12-Ton Volta Zero EV Models, Series Production Set for 2025

Volta Trucks has just unveiled its new and of course, fully electric 7.5 and 12-ton Volta Zero variants, which bear a close but evolutionary visual relationship to the larger 16-ton model. The latter is set to commence customer evaluation sometime this year.
Meanwhile, these 7.5 and 12-ton vehicles will begin customer trials in 2024, with series production scheduled to commence in early 2025.
Visually, these two trucks look pretty much identical, although the 12-ton model has a longer chassis and body, plus a second set of rear wheels. Inside, the driver can enjoy 220-degrees of direct vision around the vehicle thanks to a glasshouse-style cab designed for optimum visibility (it should also help reduce blind spots).
Both models come with rear-view cameras instead of traditional mirrors, plus a 360-degree birds-eye view camera and blind-spot warning systems which can detect objects down the sides of the vehicle.
“The forthcoming 7.5- and 12-ton models complete the full-electric Volta Zero product family. They’ll sit alongside our 16-ton vehicle, that’s currently engaged in extensive testing ahead of the first customer use later this year, and the 18-ton vehicle that will start production in mid-2023,” said Volta Trucks CEO, Essa Al-Saleh.
“Our customers tell us that they really appreciate the safety and zero-emission attributes of the 16-ton Volta Zero, but also need smaller 7.5- and 12-ton vehicles in their operations. Our engineering teams are now scaling rapidly to be able to deliver all four vehicles at pace, as our customers ask of us.”
Since there’s no internal combustion engine present, the driver of a Volta Zero truck can sit much lower than they would in a conventional truck, with their eye-line at around 5.9 feet (1.8 meters). Why is that important? Well, because it mirrors the height of pedestrians and other road users, making visual communication easier.
Then there’s the Volta Zero’s innovative central driving position, which means the driver can enter and exit the vehicle on either side, through sliding rather than swinging doors.
